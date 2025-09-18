A 22-year-old man in New Hampshire now faces felony charges for threatening to kill Republican Gov. Kelly Ayotte with a “weapon of mass destruction” while spouting antisemitic rhetoric online.

Tristan Alexander Anderson was arrested in Merrimack County in late August after Pembroke police learned he had allegedly threatened Ayotte on Snapchat after his roommate shared the messages with her ex-boyfriend.

“I’m going to target the NH Mayor Kelly ayott. With my weapon of mass destruction,” Anderson allegedly wrote in one text, according to a probable cause document. He also allegedly ranted about a so-called “Israel Deep State.”

“These Jew feds need to fucking die,” he allegedly said in another message.

“Anderson’s roommate told New Hampshire State Police he not only made violent threats but had access to firearms and bombmaking materials, including metal pipes, nuts and bolts,” per Fox News.

“The roommate provided screenshots of messages and claimed Anderson spoke about making pipe bombs, raising fears he could carry out an attack. Police arrested him later that day under a felony warrant,” it added.

Jesse O’Neill, a former criminal prosecutor, told WMUR that the probable cause statement made it sound “like Tristan Anderson was actively trying to realize and bring about the threats that he was making about Governor Ayotte.”

“Depending on how (it) develops, (prosecutors) could very well bring additional charges as this case moves into the indictment phase,” O’Neill said.

