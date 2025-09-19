The alleged assassin who murdered 31-year-old Charlie Kirk was reportedly involved with a disturbing furry subculture, playing pornographic video games and watching content from a user known for “furry porn,” who has also depicted pedophilia.

The Daily Mail uncovered accounts belonging to Tyler Robinson, who was in a relationship with his transgender roommate, revealing his involvement in furry porn. This included playing a game called “Furry Shades of Gay,” which is reportedly about “love, queer relationships, hot gay sex and slapstick humor.” The outlet notes that Robinson played the game so much that he achieved a prize called an “uncommon sticker” of a cat-human dressed a French maid.

His friends confirmed he often used the username craftin247 on such platforms. Interestingly, that account name “recently watched” content on FurAffinity.com by a creator called RedRusker, who is known for gay furry porn. That includes depictions of underage characters having sex.

Per the Daily Mail:

One depicted a large older humanoid animal using recreational drugs to have sex with a small, younger humanoid possum called Snack, labeled as being ‘age 8’ in the depraved comic. A redacted image viewed by the Daily Mail shows one older character saying to another ‘popper him up for me, it’ll help’, apparently referring to giving drugs to the eight-year-old possum character. Furries call the pedophilia-related content ‘cub’ porn.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) has confirmed that Robinson had left-leaning beliefs and greatly disliked Kirk, and a Fox News report alleges that Robinson’s transgender partner “hates conservatives and Christians,” despite the left trying to assert that the alleged shooter was MAGA.

A relative reportedly said of Robinson, “He hated us. He was not raised that way, but he, over the years, has become really detached [and] been radicalized.”

Kirk was murdered in public September 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. His memorial will be held on Sunday at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Prosecutors have since announced seven charges against Robinson and have confirmed they are seeking the death penalty.