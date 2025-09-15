A report from CBS News points to information from Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) indicating Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, “had left-leaning political beliefs and disliked Kirk.”

CBS News noted Cox told CNN the information on Robinson’s allegedly political beliefs and dislike of Kirk “comes from people around him, his family members and friends.”

Breitbart News reported Kirk was assassinated Wednesday while answering a question about transgender shooters and that the alleged assassin, Robinson, is a 22-year-old man with a transgender partner.

During the CNN interview cited by CBS News, Gov. Cox addressed the reported transgender status of Robinson’s partner, saying, “…I can confirm that. I know that has been reported, and that the FBI has confirmed that as well – that the roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female.”

Robinson’s arrest was announced Friday morning and on Sunday, during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” Gov. Cox said, “He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that’s very important.”

