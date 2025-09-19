Video: Demoralized Democrats Rally to Besiege ICE Center in Chicago

A group of Chicago Democrats, demoralized over their powerlessness to stop ICE from enforcing the law, have taken to street violence in the Windy City today.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers clashed with protesters who were trying to blockade official vehicles, obstruct officers from coming and going, and even slashing police tires on Friday outside its Broadview facility, as the Trump administration continues its “Operation Midway Blitz” campaign to rid Chicago of “the worst of the worst” criminal illegals.

The protesters became so violent and obstructive that ICE officers tossed gas canisters among the crowd to disperse them and get them back to their protest lines.

Video shows protesters surging forward past protest lines to pressure ICE officers and hamper their movements.

NewsNation reported that protesters slashed the tires of one federal vehicle on Friday.

“These riots outside the ICE Broadview Processing Center and attacks on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Governor Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement,” the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement emailed to Breitbart News.

Several arrests were made and one protester in particular, extreme left-wing candidate for congress Kat Abughazalehm, was tossed to the ground when she tried to approach ICE vehicles.

The Palestinian activist and fired Media Matters operative only moved from Washington D.C. to Chicago last year when she decided to run for the Ninth Congressional District to depose sitting Democrat Jan Schakowsky. Thus far, Abughazalehm has never even voted in Chicago.

The wannabe congresswoman was not the only one to show up at the Chicago ICE facility on Friday. Chicago Alderman Andre Vasquez also told the media that he participated in the obstruction.

The DHS Statement added:

Early this morning, over a hundred rioters surrounded the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Broadview Processing Center— rioters assaulted law enforcement, threw tear gas cans, slashed tires of cars, blocked the entrance of the building, and trespassed on private property. Police under JB Pritzker’s sanctuary jurisdiction refused to answer multiple calls for assistance. So far, federal law enforcement arrested three rioters. Throughout the morning, vans have shown up to pick up and drop off rioters. This is an organized effort to obstruct ICE law enforcement. Our ICE enforcement officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them. Disturbingly, in recent days, two ICE officers’ have had cars used as weapons against them.”

Chicago was not the only target of pro-illegal alien protests of ICE on Friday.

Protesters were also arrested in New York City for accosting ICE officers and blockading federal vehicles.

And on the day before, several elected officials in New York were arrested for invading a federal ICE facility and trying to stage a sitdown protest. New York City Comptroller Brad Lander was one of the protesters arrested for obstructing ICE officers in the performance of their duties.

ICE officers arrested a total of 71 people during Thursday’s protest in New York City. Among the the other eleven elected officials arrested were New York state Senators Julia Salazar and Gustavo Rivera, and assembly members Emily Gallagher and Marcela Mitaynes.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston