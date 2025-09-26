Two of three men arrested for a Katy, Texas, shooting at a Little League baseball game legally immigrated to the United States and had been given immigration benefits by former President Joe Biden’s administration, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials reveal.

As Breitbart News reported, this week, 23-year-old Mahmood Abdelsalam Rababah, 21-year-old Ahmad Mawed, and 27-year-old Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah were arrested after officials with the Walter County Sheriff’s Office said they opened fire on a Little League baseball game.

A coach, who shielded a child, was hit in the shoulder with a bullet while saying prayers on the field. He was recovering in a hospital and has since been discharged.

On Friday, DHS officials revealed that Mustafa Mohammad Matalgah was awarded naturalized American citizenship in August 2023 by the Biden administration, despite having a prior arrest for drug possession.

Mohammad Matalgah immigrated to the U.S. from Jordan.

Likewise, DHS officials said the Biden administration gave Ahmad Mawed, an immigrant from Lebanon, a chain migration green card in June 2021.

“This horrific act of terror, the firing on children praying before the start of a baseball game, is pure evil,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said:

These individuals from high threat counties were let in by the Biden Administration. They clearly were not vetting the aliens they were letting legally enter our country and even become U.S. citizens. Not only did Biden fail the American people by leaving our borders wide open to criminals, but he also legally allowed them to gain status and citizenship to terrorize our communities. [Emphasis added]

Abdelsalam Rababah, Mawed, and Mohammad Matalgahare were each charged with a count of felony deadly conduct related to the discharge of a firearm.

