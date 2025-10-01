Susanna Gibson Payne, the Democrat in Virginia who livestreamed sex with her husband before losing a close state house race, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The 42-year-old nurse was arrested on September 22 for “assault and battery – family member,” though she has claimed that her now-estranged spouse, 44-year-old John David Gibson, falsely accused her. Speaking to the New York Post, Gibson said that her husband has been harassing her since she filed for divorce.

“After my estranged husband, arrested three times since I filed for divorce, assaulted me during a June 2025 custody exchange while I protected our son, he filed a retaliatory criminal complaint against me,” Gibson said. “More than three months later, police issued a misdemeanor warrant for my arrest. I turned myself in immediately.”

“Survivors deserve a justice system that recognizes abuse dynamics and protects our safety, not one that allows abusers to weaponize the law as continued control,” she added. “I’m a mother and domestic violence survivor navigating a system that too often punishes those who seek safety.”

The report noted that arrest records indeed show that “John Gibson was arrested several times last December for violation of a protective order, extortion and use of threatening language,” which occurred days after his wife requested a protective order against him for “family abuse.”

Susanna Gibson lost a competitive race for a state delegate seat in 2023 after her online sex streams were leaked to the media. The videos were originally recorded on the porn platform Chaturbate, which archived the videos offsite without her knowledge. Gibson maintained that she never livestreamed the videos for profit and that she did them to fulfill her husband’s fantasy.

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” Gibson said.

She also argued the leak violated Virginia’s revenge porn laws.

“My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up,” she said.

Gibson later told Politico that the leak was designed to humiliate her.

“I would say I’ve fundamentally changed as a human, as a professional,” she said. “A political operative found sexually explicit videos of a young woman running for office that she never knew existed … and shopped them around to various news outlets, trying to get them published to humiliate, intimidate, coerce, harass this woman.”

