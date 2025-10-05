Newsom to Sue Trump over California Guard Protecting ICE in Oregon

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vowed Sunday to sue President Donald Trump over his decision to deploy the California National Guard to Oregon to protect federal officers against rioters in Portland.

Newsom’s threat came a day after a Trump-appointed federal judge, Judge Karen Immergut, blocked the president from deploying the Oregon National Guard to stop riots against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Oregon Public Radio reported: “This is a nation of Constitutional law, not martial law,” she concluded. “Defendants have made a range of arguments that, if accepted, risk blurring the line between civil and military federal power — to the detriment of this nation.”

However, as reporter Julie Kelly observed, the Department of Justice had not had an opportunity to respond to the application for an injunction before Judge Immergut issued it. The administration is appealing the ruling.

Newsom issued his threat in a press statement on Sunday:

In response to a federal court order that blocked his attempt to federalize the Oregon National Guard, President Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard personnel into Oregon. They are on their way there now. This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power. The Trump Administration is unapologetically attacking the rule of law itself and putting into action their dangerous words — ignoring court orders and treating judges, even those appointed by the President himself, as political opponents. This isn’t about public safety, it’s about power. The commander-in-chief is using the U.S. military as a political weapon against American citizens. We will take this fight to court, but the public cannot stay silent in the face of such reckless and authoritarian conduct by the President of the United States.

Newsom failed in his attempt to block Trump from federalizing the California National Guard in a similar case earlier this year.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Zionist Conspiracy Wants You, now available on Amazon. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.