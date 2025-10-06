Mamdani Marks ‘Genocide’ of Palestinians Ahead of October 7 Anniversary of Terror Attack on Israel

Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party nominee for mayor of New York City, met with Palestinians to mark the “genocide” in Gaza ahead of the second anniversary of the Palestinian terror attack on Israel on October 7.

“This afternoon,” he posted on X on Sunday, “I sat with Palestinian New Yorkers in Astoria and listened to what they and their families have endured as the genocide in Gaza [sic] continues, funded by our government.

“In the face of immeasurable grief, they have showed unbreakable resilience.”

There is no “genocide” in Gaza, though the Hamas terrorists who invaded Israel certainly had genocidal intent, as shown by their actions and their founding document.

Mamdani is the son of Mahmood Mamdani, an Ivy League scholar who has called for suicide bombings to be recognized as an ordinary form of warfare.

The mayoral nominee, and avowed socialist, has participated in radical anti-Israel marches, and promises to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for supposed “war crimes” if he sets foot in New York.

In his statement, Mamdani managed to invert perpetrator and victim, coddling the radical, pro-terror sentiments of Palestinians who want to assume the posture of helplessness after launching, and cheering, a bloody conflict.

Hamas murdered 1,200 Israelis on October 7, most of them civilians, and did so with extreme brutality, often live-streaming their atrocities to family members of their victims. They also took more than 250 hostages to Gaza; 20, at most, are still alive.

