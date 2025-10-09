Report: 300 Investigations Opened Since Pete Hegseth Cracked Down on Celebrations of Charlie Kirk’s Death

There are reportedly 300 Defense Department investigations that have been opened as a result of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth cracking down on celebrations of Charlie Kirk’s political assassination, according to reports.

The Washington Post reports that the investigations, which include inquiries into “service members, civilian workers, and contractors,” have resulted in what the outlet described as “a smattering of disciplinary action so far.”

Per the Post:

As of Sept. 30, 128 service members have been investigated following Kirk’s death, and most of those cases are still under review, according to documents reviewed by The Post. Of those, 26 have received administrative reprimands — an adverse mark that can hinder future assignments or promotions. Three have received “nonjudicial punishment,” which can lead to a reduction in rank or other disciplinary action, and three others are in the process of either being kicked out or leaving the military, the documents show. A total of 158 non-uniformed personnel have been investigated as of Sept. 30, including 27 Defense Department civilians, according to the documents viewed by The Post. Two have been “removed from employment.” The status of the remaining civilians or contractors was not immediately clear.

Five former Defense Department employees are also under investigation, per the report.

Hegseth initially announced on September 11, 2025 — one day after Kirk’s horrific public assassination — that his department would be investigating all reports of Department of War and military personnel celebrating the murder of the Turning Point USA founder.

“We are tracking all these very closely — and will address, immediately,” Hegseth vowed. “Completely unacceptable.”

Three days later, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell responded to Democrat Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), who asserted that Hegseth’s actions were “dangerous and un-American.”

“We must condemn political violence AND allow peaceful speech that doesn’t impact the chain of command,” he asserted at the time.

“We WILL NOT tolerate those who celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American at the Department of War,” Parnell shot back.

“It’s a violation of the oath, it’s conduct unbecoming, it’s a betrayal of the Americans they’ve sworn to protect & dangerously incompatible with military service,” he added.

In another statement to the Washington Post, Parnell said, “We will not tolerate military or civilian personnel who celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American.”

Confirmation of the investigations comes nearly one month after Kirk’s death, which tragically occurred at a public speaking event at Utah Valley University. In the weeks following, conservatives have called out educators, teachers, and political leaders who have publicly celebrated Kirk’s murder — teachers in Florida, particularly, one of whom lost her teaching license.

