Chicago’s Ex-Top Cop Busts Gov. Pritzker for ‘Ironic’ Safe Neighborhood Video

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy mocked Illinois Democrat Governor JB Pritzker for a video in which he claimed to feel safe in a dangerous Chicago neighborhood — after Trump cleaned out the criminals.

“JB Pritzker today put out another video in Little Village talking about how safe he feels,” McCarthy said when the governor put out his video. “Well, Little Village is primarily a Hispanic neighborhood here in Chicago. That district is down about 55% so far this year in murder. Well, where do you think ICE has been working in Chicago since January?”

McCarthy, who was Chicago Police Department (CPD) superintendent from 2011 to 2015 under Mayor Rahm Emanuel, recently appeared on the Will Cain show and ridiculed Gov. Pritzker’s video in which the governor claimed to “feel safe” in Chicago’s often violent and crime-ridden Little Village neighborhood.

In his video, Pritzker said that he was freely walking around in Little Village, feeling safe, and visiting residents and small businesses. He then claimed, “No emergency, so Donald Trump understands there’s no emergency to send troops in.” He then told Illinoisans that ICE has no right to “take people away.”

But McCarthy found the video to be hypocritical. Pritzker could feel safe in Little Village, the former top cop suggested, because ICE has already been working in the area and taken many criminals into custody, pointing out the irony of the situation.

ICE and other federal law enforcement agencies have been stepping up the pressure on the criminal element in the Windy City.

Many of Chicago’s black residents have praised Donald Trump’s plans to step up his crackdown on crime in the Windy City.

But not just in Chicago. One black resident of Memphis, Tennessee, had to admit that he originally opposed Trump’s plan to bring in the National Guard, but after they came and crime fell precipitously, the resident had to admit he was wrong.

That resident wasn’t alone. Another Memphis man also praised Trump for his crime crackdown.

Yet another black citizen, this one in Washington, DC, was also amazed at how well Trump’s crackdown has worked for his town.

