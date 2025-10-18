Leftist protesters were spotted wearing inflatable frog, cat and dinosaur costumes during “No Kings” protests held at various locations around the United States on Saturday.

In a video posted to X by USA Today, one person was seen wearing a Halloween-like mask while holding a sign with the words, “It’d be less scary with us in office instead.” Behind that person was someone wearing a skull ghost Halloween mask.

Two people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes with pink “No Kings” signs were also seen in the video.

In the video, another person can be seen wearing an inflatable cat costume.

In a post on X, Andrew Roth, a reporter with the Michigan Advance, shared several photos of protesters dressed in what appeared to be inflatable unicorn and cookie monster costumes during the “No Kings” protest in Lansing, Michigan.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) were among the Democrats who participated in “No Kings” protests.

“Thank you to the many million who are showing up all over the country to say no to kings,” Schiff wrote in a post on X.

While participating in a “No Kings” protest in Austin, Texas, O’Rourke criticized Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) for deploying the National Guard ahead of the “No Kings” protests, according to NBC News.

O’Rourke suggested that Abbott and President Donald Trump were not “interested in the rule of law or the U.S. Constitution or peaceful protests,” and suggested “They would rather intimidate” people, according to the outlet.