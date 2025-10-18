Mamdani Campaigns with Unindicted Co-Conspirator in 1993 WTC Bombing

New York City Democratic Party mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani campaigned Friday with radical Imam Siraj Wahhaj, an Islamist who was an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Mamdani promoted his meeting with Wahhaj on social media, referring to him as “one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the [Bedford-Stuyvesant] community for nearly half a century.”

Wahhaj is a radical who has encouraged attacks against the U.S., and who was linked to the 1993 WTC plot, a precursor to the 9/11 Al Qaeda terror attacks that toppled both of the towers. The New York Post reported:

Lefty NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani gleefully campaigned this week with a notorious, gay-hating Brooklyn imam who is an unindicted co-conspirator in 1993 World Trade Center bombing and who has been linked to other terrorist activity in the United States — including urging “jihad” on the Big Apple. … Wahhaj, 75, who also heads the Muslim Alliance in North America, was fingered by prosecutors as an “unindicted co-conspirator” in the 1993 WTC bombing, which left six people dead, and has publicly defended the plotters of the attack against the FBI and CIA, whom he at the time dubbed the “real terrorists.” … Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democratic running as an independent for mayor, ripped Mamdani for posing for the photo with Wahhaj, considering the imam’s terrorism links and history of gay bashing – and for doing it less than two weeks after posing in another notorious pic with Ugandan Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca, who has pushed some of the most oppressive anti-LGBT laws in the world.

Wahhaj says he is not a terrorist.

Wahhaj’s son, Siraj ibn Wahhaj, was arrested in 2018 for keeping starving children on a rural compound in New Mexico and training them to carry out school shootings.

The other individual who posed with Mamdani is New York City Council member Yusef Salaam (D-Manhattan), a member of the “Central Park Five,” a group once accused of gang rape, freed, and now used frequently by Democrats in attacks on President Donald Trump, who had used the incident to protest against crime.

Mamdani has a history of radical views. His father, scholar Mahmood Mamdani, has written in defense of suicide bombings as a legitimate war tactic, and recently published a laudatory biography of the notorious Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, who deported Indians and backed a thwarted terrorist hijacking against Israel.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.