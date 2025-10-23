Trump, Cabinet Officials to Hold Roundtable on ‘Tremendous Successes’ of Homeland Security Task Forces

Top Cabinet officials will join President Donald Trump on Thursday for a roundtable on the “tremendous successes of his Homeland Security Task Forces” in combating cartels in the United States and human trafficking.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson took to X on Thursday to share a Fox News article on the event.

“President Donald Trump will host a roundtable to discuss the tremendous successes of his Homeland Security Task Forces — a first of its kind effort targeting cartels, criminal networks, and more,” she wrote.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristie Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard will join Trump at the event, according to Fox News. The White House confirmed the event is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET in the State Dining Room, per the press pool.

Trump signed an executive order instructing the creation of federal Homeland Security Task Forces (HSTF) in all 50 states. The order notes:

The objective of each HSTF is to end the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transnational criminal organizations throughout the United States, dismantle cross-border human smuggling and trafficking networks, end the scourge of human smuggling and trafficking, with a particular focus on such offenses involving children, and ensure the use of all available law enforcement tools to faithfully execute the immigration laws of the United States.

Jackson called the task forces “a landmark achievement” in a statement to Fox News.

“The President’s Homeland Security Task Forces are a landmark achievement that highlight what the federal government can achieve with a leader like President Trump who is willing to slash red tape, increase coordination and put the safety of the American people first,” Jackson told Fox News Digital.

RELATED: Yes, It’s Working!

“In a short period of time, the Trump Administration has removed lethal drugs, illegal weapons, dangerous foreign terrorists and cartel members from American communities,” she added.

“The American people are safer today because of the HSTFs — and they’re just getting started.”