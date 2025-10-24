Nolte: Over 25% of New Yorkers Consider Fleeing if Zohran Mamdani Elected Mayor

An incredible 26.5 percent of New York City residents are considering fleeing the city if the Democrat/communist/Islamist Zohran Mamdani wins next month’s mayoral race.

And he is going to win the mayoral race.

And, as I will explain below, he wants those 26.5 percent to relocate out of the city.

When asked, “Would you consider moving out of New York City if Zohran Mamdani is elected mayor?” 26.5 percent said yes, while 68.4 percent said no. Only 5.2 percent were undecided. However, Mamdani’s approval rating averages out to 2.996 on a scale of one to five, which is not great, but it still beats former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (2.40) and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa (2.72).

The poll also found that 39 percent of respondents “believe Mamdani is a threat to the future of the city.”

No shit.

Polling internals were not provided, including the number of residents polled or the margin of error.

Mamdani and his fellow Democrats want those 26.5 percent of New York City residents to flee. Ridding America of Normal People is one of the primary goals of the Democrat Party, and this starts with Democrat-run cities like San Francisco, Chicago, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis, etc.

By deliberately using violent crime, high taxes, and over-regulation to make life intolerable for Normal People, Democrats consolidate their power in these cities with their favored constituents: the homeless, criminals, illegal aliens, the domestic terrorists in Antifa, the poor, and those super-wealthy leftists who are not touched by the managed decline.

You see, if Democrats control Chicago, they control Illinois. If they control Manhattan, they control New York State. And on and on it goes… Free all the criminals, destroy the public schools, give leftist thugs and homeless drug addicts free rein of the streets…

This is all part of the Democrat Party’s plan. Think about it:

Illegal aliens get free health care. Normal People don’t.

Illegal aliens can sell stuff on the street without a license. Normal People have to jump through endlessly expensive regulations to open a business.

The homeless can trespass and throw garbage everywhere. Normal People are fined if they don’t separate their trash.

Violent criminals are constantly returned to the streets. Stoplight cameras and fees bludgeon Normal People, who are also fined for not using recyclable grocery bags.

And on and on…

Mamdani openly plans to give drug addicts and the mentally ill full and free access to public streets and public transportation. Why? To make daily life intolerable for Normal People.

Illegal aliens will take all the entry-level jobs away from Normal People.

Mamdani and Democrats have perfected the art of turning Normal People into second-class citizens, while illegal aliens and criminals rank as first class.

New York is about to get what it voted for, and I’m kind of excited to see it happen.

