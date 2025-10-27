Exclusive — NC Senate Candidate Michael Whatley: Winning Crossover Voters Is a ‘Tremendous Opportunity’

Republicans are on the cusp of having a voter registration advantage in North Carolina, North Carolina’s Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

The former National Republican Committee (RNC) chairman walked through how he plans to convince liberal voters — particularly those moving to his state from blue states — why they should vote on the other side of the aisle.

“Every person that moves to North Carolina is an opportunity for us to go have a conversation and talk about the policies that we need in North Carolina. We need economic policies that are going to create jobs and raise wages. We need to make sure that we have trade policies that are going to help our manufacturers, our small businesses, and our farmers,” he began.

“You know that we need to back the blue and keep our community safe, and we need to support our troops. You know, we have the largest concentration of men and women in uniform and veterans anywhere in the country, and this is a state that is always going to salute the flag,” he said, emphasizing the need to “make sure that our men and women in uniform have what they need to protect our interests and our allies around the world.”

Ultimately, he views all of these new movers as a “tremendous opportunity.”

“Over the course of the last 15 years, we’ve seen the Democrat registration advantage go from 500,000 plus for Democrats to about 10,000 for Democrats,” Whatley said, revealing that it is currently essentially tied.

“Republicans will have a voter registration advantage here any month, and so we’re in an opportunity here to really, truly, kind of make sure with all of the unaffiliated, as we call them, the independent voters here in North Carolina, to go have a conversation with them about what is really important to Democrats,” he added.

LISTEN:

Whatley added that President Donald Trump carried key swing states in 2024 by simply running on a “common sense agenda to rebuild our economy, restore our southern border, and make sure America is respected around the world.”

“Again, those are the values that are going to hold in the 2026 election cycle, and those are the values that I’m running out here in North Carolina,” he said.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.