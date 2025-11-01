Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Apologizes to President Trump over ‘Fraudulent’ Ad Criticizing Tariffs

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney has apologized to President Donald Trump for an ad criticizing his tariff policies.

When speaking to reporters Saturday after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Carney admitted he had told Trump he was sorry, NBC News reported.

“I did apologize,” Carney stated.

The news comes after Trump said October 25 the United States would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on Canadian imports after it aired an advertisement featuring altered audio and video of former President Ronald Reagan to undermine Trump’s tariff policy, Breitbart News reported.

“Canada was caught, red handed, putting up a fraudulent advertisement on Ronald Reagan’s Speech on Tariffs,” the president wrote in a post on Truth Social:

The sole purpose of this FRAUD was Canada’s hope that the United States Supreme Court will come to their “rescue” on Tariffs that they have used for years to hurt the United States. Now the United States is able to defend itself against high and overbearing Canadian Tariffs (and those from the rest of the World as well!). Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn’t! Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD. Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now.

Carney said the ad was not sponsored by the Canadian government and he told Ontario Premier Doug Ford he did not want it used.

Per the NBC article, Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One and said the two had a good relationship, adding, “He was very nice — he apologized for what they did with the commercial because it was a very false commercial.”

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, “The Reagan Foundation said that they, ‘created an ad campaign using selective audio and video of President Ronald Reagan. The ad misrepresents the Presidential Radio Address,’ and ‘did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit the remarks. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is reviewing its legal options in this matter.'”

In early October, Carney made his second visit to the White House but left without concessions on trade or tariffs, Breitbart News reported.

“Some Carney supporters will be rankled by the difference between the prime minister’s tough-talking, take-no-prisoners campaign, in which he postured as the fiercest Trump fighter in all of the Great White North, and his jovial meeting with the American president. Carney’s opponent in the last election, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, saw him off to Washington on Monday with a letter that essentially called him a wimp and told him not to come home without a trade deal in his pocket,” the outlet said.