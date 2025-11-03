Exclusive—Rep. Richard Hudson: One Year Out: The Working Families Path to Victory in the 2026 Midterms

One year from the 2026 Midterm Election Day, Republicans’ mission is simple: ensure every child grows up in an America where their potential is limitless, their future is bright, and their dreams are within reach.

That’s not a slogan, it’s a governing agenda rooted in work, family, and freedom. Republicans are going on offense to deliver results for working families who were left behind by Democrats’ misguided priorities and punished by their policies.

For too long, Democrats assumed the House majority belonged to them. They were convinced that apathy, money, and the media would keep them in power forever. They took the American people for granted, obsessing over pronouns, plastic straws, and puberty blockers while families across the country struggled to get by in Joe Biden’s America.

Well, it turns out voters had other plans. In 2022, we proved the Democrat elites wrong. We did it again in 2024. And in 2026, we will prove them wrong again.

The battlefield for the House Majority is big, and it’s expanding. It stretches beyond the 13 Democrat-held seats won by President Trump, from Maine to Florida, through the heartland to Nevada and Washington.

The data is clear: the people are with us. We out-raised the DCCC for the first time in a decade. In swing districts, Republican incumbents and challengers are outpacing their Democratic opponents in fundraising. And recruitment is delivering candidates who speak the language of working families, small businesses, and parents seeking common sense; leaders rooted in their communities, not the Washington echo chamber.

Democrats know they’re in trouble. That’s why national allies are flooding districts with dark money attack ads to scare seniors and vulnerable citizens. But their desperation isn’t a strength; it’s a tell. Democrats know their map is shrinking, and Republicans are winning over voters across the country.

We’ll keep fighting to earn every vote by putting working families first. And that is exactly what we are doing. Look no further than the Working Families Tax Cut. This is the largest middle-class tax cut and the largest reform to mandatory spending in generations; passed because House Republicans stood shoulder to shoulder with President Trump.

Democrats have tried to call our plan, which cuts taxes for households making under $100,000, “extreme” and “cruel.” Try telling a working-class family saving $3,000 a year that this relief is “cruel.” Try telling a small business owner, finally catching a break, that our pro-growth policies are “extreme.” Republicans will side with welders, waitresses, truckers, and teachers every time.

It’s clear Democrats are lost. They have no vision. They have no message. They are clinging to a playbook of weakness and wokeness. And we the people are not going back.

The American people are not buying what the Democrats are selling. They see through the spin. They know who is fighting for them. And they are rallying to our cause.

None of this progress toward the Great American Comeback would be possible without President Trump’s leadership. His return to the White House has energized a movement and restored confidence; confidence in hard work from parents pulling second shifts, continued service from veterans, and the conviction that America’s best days remain ahead.

The next 365 days will be about discipline, message clarity, and earning votes in every competitive district. This contest is larger than control of the House. It’s about hope.

It is a fight to protect freedom, expand opportunity, and renew the American dream. In a nation that rewards hard work, fair play, and love of country, there is no limit to what can be achieved.

One year out, the path is clear: fight for working families and win. Join our fight to keep making America great at NRCC.org, because we all have to work together to ensure every child grows up in an America where their potential is limitless, their future is bright, and their dreams are within reach.

Richard Hudson represents North Carolina’s 9th District and is Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).