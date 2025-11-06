Exclusive: New York State Builders Association Calls on Congress to Pass CR, Reopen Government

The New York State Builders Association (NYSBA) is urging Congress to pass a clean continuing resolution (CR) as the government shutdown continues on Day 37.

In a press release exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, the NYSBA calls on Congress to fund the government with a clean CR and “prevent further harm to New York’s economy, small businesses, and construction workforce.”

The House-passed resolution is a clean CR and would continue to fund the government at the 2024 levels approved by then-President Joe Biden, which were rolled into fiscal year 2025. While the CR has received nearly unanimous Republican support in the Senate, all but three senators who caucus with Democrats — John Fetterman (D-PA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Angus King (I-ME) — have repeatedly opposed it.

The NYSBA cites a White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA) analysis of the harmful economic outcomes that prolonging the shutdown would cause in the Empire State:

Economic Impact: CEA estimates New York’s Gross State Product would decline by $1.2 billion per week , or $5.3 billion per month , during a shutdown.

CEA estimates New York’s , or , during a shutdown. Jobs at Risk: The same analysis projects a loss of 2,600 jobs in New York for every month the shutdown continues.

The same analysis projects a for every month the shutdown continues. Federal Workforce: Approximately 115,000 federal workers in New York — 1.2% of the state’s total workforce — would either be furloughed or forced to work without pay.

The release adds that Small Business Administration loans could face a $140 million delay in New York under a one-month shutdown, while federal contract spending could drop by $468 million in that time. Additionally, the NYSBA points out that the shutdown is poised to cause delays in construction and housing projects, noting that “federal officials responsible for inspections, permitting, flood insurance approvals, and project funding are furloughed.”

NYSBA Executive Vice President Mike Fazio said in a statement that a “government shutdown is not a harmless political exercise — it has real consequences for New Yorkers.”

“Every week of delay means lost wages, stalled projects, and fewer opportunities for workers and small businesses. Congress must act now to pass a clean Continuing Resolution that keeps the government open and critical housing and infrastructure projects moving,” he added.