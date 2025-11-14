Report: Biden-Obama Relationship Has Fallen Apart

The relationship between former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden has deteriorated, according to ABC Reporter Jonathan Karl, who noted that the two did not even interact when spotted at the same restaurant in recent weeks.

Speaking on Katie Couric’s podcast, Karl mentioned that both of the former presidents were spotted at Washington DC’s Café Milano last month, “to the point their security details had to make space for each other,” according to Fox News.

However, the two did not interact.

“They didn’t interact at all. They were in the same restaurant?” Couric pressed, asking Karl what their relationship is now like.

Karl, promoting his book Retribution, described the relationship as “really bad,” asserting that the Bidens largely blame Obama for pushing him out of the presidential race last year, which happened after Biden’s disastrous debate performance against President Donald Trump over the summer.

“It’s not a good relationship. If they had wanted to see each other, they absolutely would have,” Karl said, telling Couric, “Biden and the people around him very much blame Barack Obama for the effort to push Biden out of the campaign.”

He added that Biden made calls to ensure support for his vice president, Kamala Harris, after Democrats replaced their nominee, but Biden reportedly did not call Obama.

“I was astounded to hear that the one person he did not call was Barack Obama, the person that really made it possible for him to be president by making him vice president,” Karl revealed, explaining that Obama reportedly called Biden, who did not take the call.

“He didn’t take the call, and the two of them did not speak for weeks,” he added.

Notably, Obama quickly threw his support behind Harris taking over as the Democratic 2024 presidential nominee in late July 2024, stating that she had the “vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands.”

These revelations follow reports and rumors throughout the Biden administration that Obama — not Biden — was truly pulling the strings during Biden’s one and only term as president.

This also follows an incident in July, where Biden appeared to freeze while on stage during a star-studded fundraiser, only to be led offstage by Obama.

However, some have denied these claims. As Breitbart New reported, “The Associated Press has issued a ‘fact check’ noting that some members of Biden’s team and an anonymous source in attendance denied that Biden froze up on stage. You can read their take here.”