Rep. Shomari Figures (D-AL) is acknowledging the portion of his party’s base who were angered that Democrat Senators caved to Republicans by reopening the government, saying Democrats needed “fighters.”

Speaking to Fox News at the Capitol in Washington, DC, Figures said he believes the base is “rightfully disappointed,” the outlet reported Saturday.

“At the end of the day, we took on this fight for more than 40 days to make healthcare more affordable, being one of the primary goals that we had in this fight and to see us give in now at the end of the [sic],” he continued, “is something that’s incredibly frustrating, incredibly disappointing for myself included.”

He added that his party needs leaders who will step up to the plate:

We had a moment right now where we needed fighters. We need people to be here and stand up and lay it on the line. As we say in Alabama, we need big dogs right now. We don’t need porch puppies. If you’re not here for this fight, if you’re not willing to be engaged in this and willing to lay it on the line for people that are counting on us, then you need to reconsider it.

Several Senate Democrats caved on Sunday regarding their government shutdown and came out of the drama with nothing in return, per Breitbart News.

President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday to reopen the government after more than 40 days.

“For the past 43 days, Democrats in Congress shut down the government of the United States in an attempt to extort American taxpayers for hundreds of billions of dollars for illegal aliens and people that came into our country illegally,” the president stated:

Meanwhile, two Democrat senators have dug their heels in, claiming the shutdown was “worth it,” Breitbart News reported Thursday, noting they were John Hickenlooper (CO) and Jack Reed (RI).

News about leftist anger over Democrats folding comes after Breitbart News reported in October, “Democrat congressional candidates across America are apparently angry with their party’s leaders for not rising to the occasion since Donald Trump became president a second time, according to Axios.”