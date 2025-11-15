John Fetterman Makes ‘Full Recovery’ After Sustaining Injuries from Fall

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) provided an update after he sustained injuries from a fall near his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a few days earlier, sharing that he made a “full recovery.”

In a post on X, Fetterman shared that after receiving 20 stitches and making a full recovery, he was “back home” with his wife, Gisele Fetterman ,and their kids. Fetterman also expressed that he was “overwhelmed” and “profoundly grateful” for the well-wishes that he had received, and thanked the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center for the “incredible medical care.”

In Fetterman’s post, he shared a photo of himself that showed blood across his forehead and nose, as he held up an iced coffee.

“I’m overwhelmed + profoundly grateful for all the well-wishes,” Fetterman wrote. “Truly. Grateful for @UPMC for the incredible medical care that put me back together.”

Fetterman’s post came after a spokesperson for the Senator revealed that he “sustained a fall near his home” while on an early morning walk. Fetterman’s spokesperson also said after being brought to the hospital in Pittsburgh, “It was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up,” which led to Fetterman “feeling light-headed.”

In response to Fetterman’s post revealing that he had received more than a dozen stitches and made a full recovery, people such as Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-WA) and Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) said it was “good” to hear that Fetterman was making a recovery and back home.

“Good to hear this,” Baumgartner said in a post. “Heal up and feel better, Senator!”

“Good to see you back home my friend,” McCormick wrote in a post.