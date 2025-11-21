Hakeem Jeffries Attacks VP JD Vance After Breitbart News Event

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) attacked Vice President JD Vance after his event with Breitbart News, accusing the vice president of lying about what happened as the two Democrat leaders — Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) — went into the Oval Office to discuss their demands to avoid a government shutdown.

During Thursday’s discussion, hosted by Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Vance briefly touched on an Oval Office meeting held with President Trump, Vance, Jeffries, and Schumer. However, Jeffries accused Vance of either lying or being confused about what he claims actually happened during that meeting.

WATCH — Policy Event with Vice President JD Vance:

“JD Vance is lying. Now I don’t know if he’s just lying or he’s just confused. What actually happened is in the middle of the meeting – and it’s just as evidence of the fact that Donald Trump is both deeply dangerous and deeply unserious at the same period of time – in the middle of the meeting, probably about halfway through, Schumer and I were talking about the need to decisively address the Republican healthcare crisis, beginning with extending the Affordable Care Act tax credits,” Jeffries said during an appearance on Good Luck America, claiming that a random person came “out of nowhere” with two red hats, which he said read, “Trump 2028.”

“I’m like, something is really wrong with this guy,” Jeffries said, asserting that he turned to Vance and asked him if he had a problem with that.

“And I point at the hat, and he’s like, ‘No comment.’ And then Donald Trump jumps in and says something to the effect of, perhaps he needs some more training. … Then everybody just moves on,” Jeffries asserted, stating that Trump was trying to catch them off guard and declaring that, instead, Trump caught his own vice president off guard.

“The only person that got spooked in that meeting was actually JD Vance, ok? Because his boss was saying, well, apparently you ain’t ready for what may come in 2028, and I conveniently pointed that out,” the Democrat claimed.

“The other crazy thing a photographer did randomly show up to try to actually catch a photo, apparently, that could be weaponized against myself,” Jeffries said. “And they clearly – we didn’t touch those hats. They clearly had bad angles, and there was a lack of interest in Schumer and I engaging beyond pressing JD Vance about the Trump 2028 dynamic.”

Vance, however, described the meeting during Thursday’s event with Breitbart News, which occurred before Democrats decided to shut down the government for a laundry list of partisan demands, including health care for illegal immigrants.

Vance: Democrats Broke Health Care, but “We Need to Fix It,” “Politics Be Damned”:

“Right before the government shut down, we had a meeting with Hakeem, Jeffries, and Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office,” Vance said, as Boyle mentioned the presence of MAGA hats.

“Not just that, but the President whispers to one of his personal assistants – they’re all very good people. And she kind of runs off, and I think to myself immediately, oh, what the hell have I gotten myself into? And she comes back with two Trump 2028 hats to give to Jeffries and Schumer. And then he has the photographer come in, and he points at Jeffries as he’s holding the Trump 2028 [hat],” Vance said, laughing at Trump’s obvious troll. Trump then joked that Jeffries would likely want to use one of those pictures for his campaign advertisements.

Vance described the entire thing as a “hysterical” moment and proceeded to detail how that meeting went, as both Jeffries and Schumer were incapable of taking ownership for the healthcare crisis caused by their own party.

“They said, ‘We really want to address the healthcare problem confronting the American people.’ The President said, ‘Well, absolutely we agree. We want to address the healthcare problem confronting the American people. In fact, you people screwed it up with Obamacare, the unaffordable Care Act, and now you’re coming to us saying, let’s fix it. Great. Let’s fix it.’ And then they said, I think they were kind of caught off guard,” Vance recalled, noting that the Democrats demanded it to be fixed before they reopen the government. Trump, Vance said, made the point that the expectation was absurd.

“How about we open up the government and then work together to fix American health care,” Vance said, noting Trump offered that reasonable alternative. “And of course, we know the history. They rejected it. They shut down the government.”