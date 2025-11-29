Trever Nehls, a former Fort Bend County Constable and identical twin brother of outgoing Congressman Troy Nehls, has officially announced his candidacy to represent Texas’s 22nd Congressional District with the backing of his brother.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Trever Nehls wrote, “I am honored to announce my candidacy for Congressional District 22 to continue fighting for the people of this district.” He emphasized his desire to build upon the legacy of his brother, who he said “has always led with integrity, courage, and a relentless commitment to public safety and he put our community first.” Trever pledged to “stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to defend our conservative values, secure the border, protect our families, and oppose the reckless and radical agenda that Democrats continue to press upon the American people.”

His announcement closely follows Rep. Troy Nehls’ decision to retire from Congress. In a separate statement posted earlier today, the congressman cited a desire to return home and focus on family, stating that he reached the decision “after conversations with my beautiful bride and my girls over the Thanksgiving holiday.” His departure marks the end of a public service career that spans over three decades, including military service, time in law enforcement, and six years representing Texas’ 22nd District in Congress.

Troy Nehls, a strong ally of President Donald Trump, was known for advancing legislation focused on immigration enforcement and victim support. During his congressional tenure, he introduced several bills including the REMOVE Act and the ATD Act, aimed at expediting deportation proceedings and ensuring compliance with immigration court orders. He also co-sponsored the Justice for Angel Families Act to provide assistance to families affected by crimes committed by illegal aliens.

In his endorsement, Troy Nehls expressed confidence in his brother’s readiness for the role, writing, “I am endorsing my brother, Trever, to succeed me in Congress because I trust him, I believe in him, and I know he will fight every single day for the people of this district. He won’t need on-the-job training; he’s ready now.”

Trever Nehls brings prior experience in law enforcement and electoral politics. A Republican, he previously served as Constable for Fort Bend County Precinct 4, a role he held until leaving office in December 2020. He later ran for Fort Bend County Judge in 2022, narrowly losing to Democratic incumbent KP George with 48.4 percent of the vote.

In his campaign message, Trever Nehls underscored his familiarity with the district, stating, “I know this district. And, this district knows me.” He described his candidacy as an effort to “carry on the tradition of America First leadership that our outgoing Congressman Troy Nehls set.” He closed his message by thanking supporters, saying, “Your support is appreciated and I will strive to proudly represent you.”