Hundreds of Minnesota Gov’t Staffers Say Gov. Tim Walz Hid Somali Fraud and ‘Attacked Whistleblowers’

Nearly 500 employees in Minnesota’s state government say Democrat Governor Tim Walz ignored their constant warnings about massive fraud by Somalis of the state’s aid programs.

The staffers in the state’s Department of Health Services also say that Walz retaliated against them for exposing the corruption in the state’s Somali community.

The group of state employees have been operating an X account for several years where they have warned the public of the cases of fraud and theft they are finding in the aid program. In years past they warned the former Democrat vice presidential nominee and the citizens of Minnesota of the widespread issues they have uncovered. But in a new post, the group is saying that not only has Walz ignored their warnings, he has punished them for raising the alarm.

“Tim Walz is 100% responsible for massive fraud in Minnesota,” the group said in a November 29 post referencing a New York Times article on the crimes. “We let Tim Walz know of fraud early on, hoping for a partnership in stopping fraud, but no, we got the opposite response.”

They added, “Tim Walz systematically retaliated against whistleblowers using monitoring, threats, repression, and did his best to discredit fraud reports. Instead of partnership, we got the full weight of retaliation by Tim Walz, certain DFL members, and an indifferent mainstream media. It’s scary, isolating, and left us wondering who we can turn to.”

They also allege that Walz “disempowered the Office of the Legislative Auditor” to allow the fraud to continue freely and “attacked whistleblowers who were trying to raise red flags on fraudulent activities.”

The whistleblowers are not the only ones to turn scrutiny on Walz and his regime, especially in light of reports that some of Minnesota’s financial aid funding has ended up with an African terrorist group.

Above and beyond the massive fraud and theft in the state’s welfare programs, investigators are also finding that Somali migrants have sent millions in taxpayer dollars to the African Islamic terror group known as Al-Shabaab.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent said his department is investigating whether Minnesota taxes were diverted to the African terrorist group al-Shabaab.

“At my direction, @USTreasury is investigating allegations that under the feckless mismanagement of the Biden Administration and Governor Tim Walz, hardworking Minnesotans’ tax dollars may have been diverted to the terrorist organization Al-Shabaab. Thanks to the leadership of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, we are acting fast to ensure Americans’ taxes are not funding acts of global terror. We will share our findings as our investigation continues,” Bessent wrote in a post on X.

The fraud is endemic all across Minnesota’s welfare and aid programs, not just its Department of Human Services.

One of the first such cases centered around an organization called “Feeding Our Future” run by a group of Minneapolis-area Somali migrants. Prosecutors say that the organizers bilked $250 million from the state in child food assistance funding.

In another case, tens of millions were stolen from Minnesota’s autism treatment program, again by Somali migrants. There is also the case of more than $550 million stolen from the state’s coronavirus pandemic relief program.

On top of that, there is another “Feeding Our Future” fraud case where more than $250 million in pandemic-era state aid for hungry children was stolen by members of the Somali community.

The DHS workers blasted Walz, saying, “Fundamentally, Tim Walz is dishonest, lacks ethics and integrity, has poor leadership abilities, and has never taken any accountability for his role in fraud. Instead, Tim Walz deflects by blaming national politics for his own failings and distracts the public with inveterate lying. These lies include his reference of a budget surplus under his tenure. Fact is, Minnesota never had a surplus, we had been given federal ARPA funds that were conflated as surplus money, otherwise we’d be in a deficit. And those ARPA funds, which were meant to be temporary funds, were used to create more leadership positions for Tim Walz ‘buddies.'”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston