Watch Live: Breitbart News at Trump Accounts Summit

Breitbart News speaks with members of the Trump White House and lawmakers at a summit to detail the Trump accounts on Wednesday, January 28.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is expected to speak with Breitbart News at the event, while President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver an address at 11AM Eastern.

“Trump Accounts allows parents, guardians, or other custodians to establish a new type of tax-advantaged individual retirement account for their children,” the Treasury Department stated in announcing the event. “Children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, are eligible to receive $1,000 from Treasury as a pilot program contribution.”

“In addition to the pilot program, parents can contribute up to $5,000/year, and employers up to $2,500/year,” it noted.