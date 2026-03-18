Trump Calls for Israel to Stop Attacks on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field

President Donald Trump stated that there would be “NO MORE ATTACKS” by Israel after Israel was reported to have launched strikes on Iran’s South Pars Gas Field.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States “knew nothing about this particular attack,” and added that Qatar “was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it.” Trump explained that because “Iran did not know” Qatar was not involved in the attack, Iran “unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility.”

“Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran,” Trump said. “A relatively small section of the whole has been hit. The United States knew nothing about this particular attack and the country of Qatar was in no way, shape, or form, involved with it, nor did it have any idea that it was going to happen.”

“Unfortunately, Iran did not know this, or any of the pertinent facts pertaining to the South Pars attack, and unjustifiably and unfairly attacked a portion of Qatar’s LNG Gas facility,” Trump added. “NO MORE ATTACK WILL BE MADE BY ISRAEL pertaining to this extremely important and valuable South Pars Field unless Iran unwisely decides to attack a very innocent, in this case, Qatar – In which instance the United States of America, with or without the help or consent of Israel, will massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field at an amount of strength and power that Iran has never seen or witnessed before.”

Facilities linked to Iran’s gas and oil industry in South Pars and Asaluyeh were targeted in an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post. The South Pars gas field is the world’s largest natural gas reserve and is jointly operated by Iran and Qatar.

A “source” reportedly confirmed to the Jerusalem Post that Israel had launched airstrikes on “facilities linked to Iran’s gas and oil industry.” The South Pars Gas Field is described as “the world’s largest natural gas reserve”:

While Trump said the U.S. knew nothing about the attack, “an Israeli official” claimed to the outlet that “the attack was coordinated” with the U.S.

In response to the attack, Alireza Tangsiri, the Navy chief for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), warned that “oil facilities associated with America are now on par with American bases and will come under fire with full force.”