‘Code Red’ Author Wynton Hall: JD Vance’s ‘Techno-Populist’ Stance on AI Can Help Thread Needle on Promoting Tech While Protecting Workers

Wynton Hall, Breitbart News social media director and author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, on Breitbart News Saturday explained how Vice President JD Vance’s “techno-populist” stance can advance innovation and growth while protecting working-class Americans.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle asked Hall why he believes that Vance’s framing of the national AI debate will define the future of global politics.

“JD Vance is uniquely qualified to… thread this needle for the conservative populist movement because of two things. One, because he was known for Hillbilly Elegy and his background as a working class individual himself who really understands the struggle and the pressures that come with working-class reality and what has happened with globalism,” Hall said on Breitbart News Saturday.

He continued, “On the other hand, a lot of people are less aware, his background was Silicon Valley and VC [Venture Capitalist] investing. He knows that language and understands the impulses and the drives of tech oligarchs, and one of the things you realize is that he’s using what I would call a ‘techno-populist’ way to frame this.”

Hall argued, “Number one, we want to lead in innovation and we want the upside in innovation for economic growth for our country and wealth creation for the highest level. On the other hand, he also has the Hillbilly Elegy vibe of… at the same time, [making it clear] we’re going to protect everyday working-class communities from having to pay higher electricity bills due to the AI data centers.”

The Code Red author argued that President Donald Trump and Vance’s move enacting the ratepayer protection plan to require big tech companies to foot the bill for electricity costs from data centers is a smart step that protects working class Americans.

Hall explained that the pledge pushes for big tech to help with the modernization of the electric grid, saying that it “may end up lowering costs.”

He said that Vance “may be the only one person in the Republican Party at the national level as a presidential [candidate] who has the ability” to speak the lexicon of the Silicon Valley elite who are powering the AI revolution while, at the same time, remaining “true to the roots of conservative populist Americans.”