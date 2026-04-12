President Donald Trump criticized Pope Leo XIV, labeling him as “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” and added that he does not want a Pope who opposes the actions of the Trump administration.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that he likes Pope Leo’s brother “much better” than he likes the Pope. Trump also noted he does not want a Pope “who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” or who “thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela.”

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” Trump wrote. “He talks about ‘fear of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart.”

“I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump added. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country.”

Trump added that he also did not want a Pope who criticizes him because he was “doing exactly” what he was elected to do.

Trump’s post continued in part:

Leo should be thankful because, as everyone knows, he was a shocking surprise. He wasn’t on any list to be Pope, and was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump. If I wasn’t in the White House, Leo wouldn’t be in the Vatican. Unfortunately, Leo’s Weak on Crime, Weak on Nuclear Weapons, does not sit well with me, nor does the fact that he meets with Obama Sympathizers like David Axelrod, a LOSER from the Left, who is one of those who wanted churchgoers and clerics to be arrested.

Trump continued to call for Pope Leo to “get his act together” and to “use Common Sense” and “stop catering to the Radical Left.”

The president’s criticism of the Pope comes as Pope Leo “has consistently condemned the war in Iran,” the New York Post reported. Pope Leo has also “condemned the ‘idolatry of self’ and ‘delusion of omnipotence’ at play” in the war against Iran.

Breitbart London reported that during the Pope’s “first Easter Mass,” he called for “those who have weapons” to put them down, and for “those who have the power to unleash war,” to instead “choose peace.”

“Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue,” the Pope added. “Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them.”