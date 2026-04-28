Watch Live: King Charles III Delivers Address to Congress

King Charles III of the United Kingdom delivers an address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, April 28.

The king and queen met with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump earlier in the day, with the president delivering a speech about the United States and United Kingdom’s connection.

“Here in the shadows of monuments to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, honoring the British King might seem an ironic beginning to our celebration of 250 years of American Independence,” Trump noted. “But in fact no tribute could be more appropriate.”

“Long before Americans had a nation or a constitution we first had a culture, a character, and a creed,” he said. “Before we ever proclaimed our Independence Americans carried within us the rarest of gifts, moral courage. And it came from a small but mighty Kingdom across the sea.”