Exclusive — Iowa Democrat Candidate Refuses to Say Why She Supports Teaching Sex Ed to Five-Year-Olds

A Democrat congressional candidate is refusing to explain why she supports teaching sex education to children as young as five years old.

Sarah Trone Garriott is running in Iowa’s third congressional district, hoping to flip the seat from incumbent Republican Zach Nunn. She stands as a radical leftist with a voting record to prove it given her status as a state senator. During her tenure, for example, she cosponsored legislation that would start sex ed instruction in kindergarten. She also voted against a bill prohibiting instruction on gender identity for K-6 students.

In a video obtained by Breitbart News, Trone Garriott refused to answer questions regarding her position.

“Senator — what was it like to give the sex talk to your five year old?” the questioner asked. The question is not hyperbole, given her voting record, supporting such discussions with children as young as five.

“Why did you cosponsor legislation for schools to teach sex ed in kindergarten, senator?” the individual asked again. The congressional hopefully completely ignored the questions and walked inside a building.

WATCH:

“Liberal Sarah Trone Garriott is completely unable to defend her own radical agenda,” National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokeswoman Emily Tuttle said in a statement.

“If she believes five-year-olds should be taught sex ed in school, she should be able to explain why to Iowa parents,” she continued. “Instead, she dodged the question because she knows how out of touch and extreme her position really is.”

Trone Garriott has publicly spoken against private school vouchers, accusing proponents of dismantling “public education” — the same public education that she apparently believes should include teaching young children about sex.

The Republican Party of Iowa highlighted more from her voting record:

Gender Procedures for Minors: She voted against legislation prohibiting life-altering gender transition procedures for minors, including the use of puberty blockers and surgical procedures on children.

Biological Reality in Sports: She voted against preventing biological men from competing in girls’ sports.

Privacy and Safety: She voted against requiring students to use school bathrooms that correspond with their biological sex.

It should come to no surprise that Trone Garriott, also a Lutheran minister, holds other hardliner leftist positions as well. For example, she is among leftists who contend that the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) – who are taking criminals off the street – make Americans “less safe.”

“Instead of playing politics, Congress needs to pass bipartisan immigration reform that ensures we can deport criminals and creates a path to earned citizenship for law-abiding immigrants who work hard and pay taxes,” she said, failing to differentiate between true law-abiding legal immigrants and illegal aliens.

She also has campaigned on restoring “nationwide protections” for murdering unborn children.