Trump Cabinet Meeting: Administration Oversaw ‘Largest Drop in the Murder Rate Ever Recorded’ in 2025

President Donald Trump revealed during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting that his administration oversaw the “largest drop in the murder rate ever recorded” in 2025.

“This team has achieved more than most other administrations achieve in eight years,” Trump said during the 12th Cabinet meeting, noting that his administration prides itself in transparency by making these Cabinet meetings available to the press.

“We took the most dangerous, unsafe, violent, and open border in the world, anywhere in the world. There’s no border like the border we had, and [we] created the most secure border in the history of our country,” Trump said as he opened up the meeting, noting that the figures suggest that no one has come into the country illegally in the last 12 month period.

“Zero illegal aliens admitted to the United States in the last 12 months, and that’s — those charts are made by, you would say, politically unfriendly people… So it’s been zero,” he said, noting that he is surprised by that figure as well.

“I don’t know how it can be zero, but they say it’s zero,” he said.

Further, Trump revealed, “For the last 12 months, in 2025, we achieved the largest drop in the murder rate ever recorded.”

“So the murder rate was quite high, and we achieved the largest drop in the murder rate ever recorded, to the lowest level in 125 years,” Trump said, noting that many of the criminals allowed in the country by the Biden administration have been taken out. However, he said his administration is still working on removing the other dangerous people.

“We still have some that we’re looking for, quite a few that we’re still looking for. But we’ve gotten — over 11,888 murders were allowed into a country. We’ve gotten a lot of them out. We’ve gotten some. We put them in jail,” he said, noting that over half of that stunning figure committed “more than one murder.”

“That’s what they allowed in,” Trump said. “They can never be forgotten for the horrible things they’ve done to this country.”

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