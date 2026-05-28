Hardliners in Iran are in a tizzy over President Donald Trump’s forthcoming deal with Iran, demonstrating that the dealmaker-in-chief is closing in on peace – a win for America.

Reports indicate that the hardliners in the Islamic country are unhappy and trying to sabotage a forthcoming agreement as Republicans rally behind President Trump, who is closing in on a deal.

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration,” Trump said on Sunday, explaining that negotiations with Iran are “proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner.”

“… and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right,” Trump said, making it clear that Iran cannot be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon. “There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one.”

According to the Telegraph, hardliners in Iran are making moves to ruin a potential deal:

That includes taking to the water and laying sea mines, inviting the US to launch missiles during a ceasefire and putting the entire deal in jeopardy. The Islamic Republic is built on the principle that elected institutions exist beneath an unelected supreme leader who holds final authority on all strategic matters. This concentrated power worked – however repressively – when Ali Khamenei wielded it for 36 years.

The Telegraph concluded, however, that his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, does not wield that kind of power.

According to the report, many Iranian officials are left in the dark about the current state of the negotiations, leaving room for Iran’s hardliners to offer worst-case scenarios and push their own agenda, as they want no such agreement with the United States.

“Hardliners, who are opposed on principle to any agreement with the US, fill the void with worst-case assumptions, convinced that negotiators are surrendering Iran’s core values in a war they believe Iran has already won,” the outlet indicated, adding that this generates mistrust “that president Masoud Pezeshkian’s team and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the chief negotiator and speaker of Iran’s parliament,” are secretly “making … concessions.”

Despite that, negotiations carry on, and Trump said at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting that Iran is “very much intent, they want very much to make a deal.”

“So far, they haven’t gotten there. We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be. Either that, or we’ll have to just finish the job,” Trump said, reemphasizing: “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump said:

I’m doing that for the world. I’m not doing it just for us. And we’ve had great support from other nations, by the way. We don’t need it at all, but we’ve had great support from other nations. The problem is, you always get the support when you don’t need it. … Our warriors are ensuring that the world’s number one state sponsor of terror never obtains a nuclear weapon, and they won’t.

TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet is among those who pointed out that the proposed peace deal with Iran looks to be a huge win for America, given the reaction from Iran’s hardliners.

“One of the MAJOR clues that the proposed peace deal with Iran is such a big win for the country and for President Trump is that the hardliners in Iran are trying to sabotage it. The deal empowers and rewards the moderates and sidelines the hardliners,” he said. “Let’s get this deal done.”

A former White House official also pointed out that this forthcoming deal showcases Trump’s skills as a dealmaker.

“Donald Trump is the best dealmaker we’ve ever had in the White House, and no President has ever been worse for Iran. The deal that’s coming together is the culmination of a decade of his work,” the former official said. “President Trump took out Soleimani, put in place Maximum Pressure sanctions, destroyed Iran’s nuclear capability, Navy, and military, and now he’s closing in on a deal that will neuter the Mullahs for a generation. It’s no wonder the IRGC is freaking out.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said on Wednesday that the Department of War stands ready to do whatever must be done to make a deal.

“Whether it is through the efforts of your negotiators that they ensure that they never have a nuclear weapon, or we have to go back to the War Department to finish the job that way, we’re prepared to do that,” he said.