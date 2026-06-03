Four illegal alien gang members with Tren de Aragua, three of whom were released into the United States by the Biden administration, have pleaded guilty to a double murder in the sanctuary jurisdiction of New York City, New York.

Last week, four illegal aliens from Venezuela — Keiber Jaen Martinez, Samuel Gonzalez Castro, Eferson Gabriel Morillo-Gomez, and Keineyer Ibarra-Mujica — entered guilty pleas related to a 2024 shooting in the Bronx that resulted in the murder of 44-year-old Claretha Daniels and 36-year-old Justin Lawless.

“I’m thankful that the victims and their families of these heinous acts finally get the justice they deserve,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement:

All four of these Tren de Aragua gang members entered our country under the Biden Administration. Tren de Aragua is one of the most vicious gangs on planet earth. They rape, maim, and murder for sport. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are targeting and removing gang members from our communities and ensuring those that committed crimes in our country face justice. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, Martinez crossed the United States-Mexico border into Texas in 2023. He was issued a final deportation order on Sept. 5, 2024, by a federal immigration judge.

Meanwhile, Castro, Morillo-Gomez, and Ibarra-Mujica all crossed the southern border and were released into the U.S. interior thanks to the Biden administration’s expansive catch and release policy.

Castro was issued a final deportation order in November 2024, while Ibarra-Mujica was issued a final deportation order in June 2024.

“Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners and prosecutors, these four Tren de Aragua gang members will now face justice for their part in the ruthless and senseless murders of two Americans and the attempted murder of a third person in the Bronx two years ago,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“As a former Assistant U.S. Attorney who prosecuted violent crimes and gangs in the Bronx, this case hits home for me,” Blanche said. “Tren de Aragua is a terrorist organization with no place and no future in the United States, and this Department of Justice will not stop until we have rooted out, dismantled and destroyed them.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.