Joseph Manfredi, the 27-year-old husband and father of two young children, would be alive if the Obama administration had not released his accused illegal alien killers into the United States, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials say.

As Breitbart News reported, illegal alien brothers Yovany Lopez Cobo and Armando Lopez Cobo of Guatemala have been arrested and charged in connection with Manfredi’s murder in St. Johns County, Florida, in March.

Police allege that on March 5, Yovany and Manfredi got into a physical altercation on a construction site in St. Johns County after the illegal alien insulted Manfredi’s wife. Police say Yovany pulled a gun on Manfredi and murdered him, injuring two others on the construction site as well.

After the murder, police say Armando helped Yovany flee the scene to evade arrest.

“These criminal illegal aliens from Guatemala both came to the United States illegally as minors and were released by the Obama Administration,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said in a statement:

Now Joseph Manfredi – a husband and a father – is dead because of these monsters who never should have been in our country. [Emphasis added]

Indeed, the pair crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2016 on separate dates as Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs). Yovany and Armando were each released into the U.S. interior by the Obama administration.

Armando was given a final deportation order by a federal judge in 2018, while his brother was ordered deported in 2025. Despite the deportation orders, neither was arrested nor deported.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to help Manfredi’s wife, Hailee, and their two young children, Blaine and Amelia.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.