Two illegal aliens released into the United States under the Obama administration are accused of murdering 27-year-old Joseph Manfredi, a former U.S. Marine, husband, and father to two young children, in St. Johns County, Florida, in March.

Last week, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced charges against 23-year-old illegal alien Armando Lopez Cobo of Guatemala, accused of being an accessory to Manfredi’s murder.

On March 5, just one day after Manfredi’s murder, law enforcement announced second-degree murder charges against 20-year-old illegal alien Yovany Lopez Cobo of Guatemala, who is Armando Lopez Cobo’s brother.

Investigators allege that Yovany Lopez Cobo and Manfredi had gotten into a physical altercation on a construction site in St. Johns County after the illegal alien had insulted Manfredi’s wife. Police say Yovany Lopez Cobo pulled a gun on Manfredi and murdered him, injuring two others on the construction site as well.

Following the murder, police allege that the Lopez Cobo brothers fled the scene in an attempt to evade arrest.

Manfredi, described as a loving husband and father, leaves behind his wife, Hailee, and their two young children, Blaine and Amelia. A GoFundMe has been created to help Hailee and her children.

“Above all else, Joseph’s greatest joy and purpose in life was his family,” Manfredi’s obituary reads:

He was a loving and devoted husband to his high school sweetheart and wife of five years, Hailee Manfredi, and a proud and caring father to their two children, Blaine and Amelia. Being a husband and father was the role he cherished most, and he poured his heart into creating a life full of love, laughter, and lasting memories. [Emphasis added]

This week, Border Hawk broke the news that the illegal alien brothers had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2016 as Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) and subsequently released into the interior of the country by the Obama administration.

Armando Lopez Cobo was given a final deportation order by a federal judge in 2018, while his brother was ordered deported in 2025. Despite the deportation orders, neither was arrested nor deported.

“These criminal illegal aliens from Guatemala both came to our nation illegally and were released by the Obama Administration,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials wrote on X. “Now Joseph Manfredi, a husband and a father, is dead because of these monsters who never should have been in our country.”

DHS officials said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged detainers against both illegal aliens to make sure they are not released from police custody back into the community.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.