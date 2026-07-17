Vice President JD Vance’s children set up a lemonade stand on Wednesday, with the children deciding to “donate the proceeds” to the Special Olympics.

“We beat the summer heat yesterday with a lemonade stand — complete with kid-squeezed lemonade and @VP’s cookies and cupcakes,” an Instagram post from Second Lady Usha Vance said. “Together, the kids chose to donate the proceeds to our friends at the Special Olympics.”

One photo showed that lemonade and cookies sold for three dollars, while cupcakes sold for four.

In a statement, the Second Lady’s office confirmed to Breitbart News that “the lemonade stand raised over $700” and that “all proceeds will be donated to the Special Olympics.”

In a comment on the post, the Special Olympics thanked the Vances for their “continued support of Special Olympics.”

“We invite everyone to join us in building stronger communities where people with ID [intellectual disability] are included,” the Special Olympics wrote. “When we #ChooseToInclude people with ID, we help to create a more welcoming and connected world for our athletes.”

Several people responded to the post by stating that they loved it, while another wondered if the children had permits, and one seemed to doubt the children’s sincerity, saying, “Just a photo-op PR stunt. Nothing real about it. Sad.”

“Love this so much!” one person commented.

“So cute!” another person commented.

“Love this! The kids will ALWAYS remember this. Core memory,” one person wrote.

“What a sweet way to give back!” another person said. “Thank you to these young fundraisers for supporting Special Olympics athletes!”

“Did they have a permit?” one person asked.