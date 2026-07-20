WATCH — AOC: Far-Left Muslim Michigan U.S. Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed ‘Represents the Politics of the Future’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is claiming a far left Muslim Michigan U.S. Senate candidate “represents the politics of the future” for America.

Her comments came during a voter rally in Detroit, Michigan, for Abdul El-Sayed, who is an Egyptian-American and a Democrat.

“If we want a different politics, we have got to elect different politicians. And I came here to deliver one simple message: that Abdul El-Sayed represents the politics of the future,” she stated.

“And if we want to not only win a Senate majority, but win a Senate majority that means something new for us, that does something new for us, if we want to pass the legislation that we need, and if we want to build a coalition big enough to actually change this country, then we have got to elect Dr. Abdul El-Sayed to the Unites States Senate,” Ocasio-Cortez continued:

Although she called him a doctor, reports said El-Sayed lacked a medical license in Michigan and New York although he has claimed to be a physician, according to Breitbart News.

In regard to his politics, El-Sayed’s website said he “wasn’t supposed to be a politician” and “studied to be a doctor” but realized “it was our broken politics that was making people sick.”

“Abdul has dedicated his career to building government agencies that actually work for Michiganders. He is running for the U.S. Senate because he believes life in America shouldn’t be this hard, and as your Senator, Abdul will fight to build a government that works for you, not Elon Musk, Donald Trump, or their billionaire friends,” the site read.

He has received criticism for supporting efforts to defund police, claimed Medicare for all would end white privilege in the healthcare system, and said he believed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was being used to “terrorize people on our streets.”

El-Sayed has been endorsed by leftist politicians including Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

Breitbart News recently reported:

The “left is so far to the left” that it does not matter who the candidate is anymore in some of these races, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the possibility of radically left Muslim Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed winning his primary. … “We need Mike Rogers to win. We needed to win the midterms… We don’t have an option of not winning. We have to win. We have to send up more MAGA warriors wherever, because seriously, if we don’t pass the SAVE America Act with the president we have, if we don’t get rid of the filibuster, they’re going to do it when they have control, and game’s over for us,” he warned, explaining that Republicans cannot lose this opportunity to secure elections.

It is also important to note that a poll from May showed support for Democrats sliding as the November midterms approached, according to Breitbart News.