The “left is so far to the left” that it does not matter who the candidate is anymore in some of these races, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Joe Gruters said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily, discussing the possibility of radically left Muslim Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed winning his primary.

Host Mike Slater asked Gruters if he is nervous about El-Sayed winning, given the rise of socialist Democrats in other parts of the country – such as New York – who have been successful in their efforts.

“Here’s the deal, even if it’s not El-Sayed, the left is so far to the left, it doesn’t matter what the candidate is anymore,” Gruters observed.

“El-Sayed has more things that he said in the past, but both candidates are disasters. Both would be terrible for the president and working to push his agenda forward,” Gruters continued. “And so, yes, I don’t care who the nominee is.”

However, Gruters believes El-Sayed would be easier for Republicans to defeat.

“We need Mike Rogers to win. We ne ded to win the midterms. … Weon’t have an option of not winning. We have to win. We have to send up more MAGA warriors wherever, because seriously, if we don’t pass the Save America Act with the president we have, if we don’t get rid of the filibuster, they’re going to do it when they have control, and game’s over for us,” he warned, explaining that Republicans cannot lose this opportunity to secure elections.

“We could do these different things,” he pressed. “We’ve got to win.”

He also pointed to the race in Georgia and laid out what Republicans are doing to elevate GOP candidate Mike Collins.

“We’re going to be digging with Collins, but it’s a – listen. Ossoff has $80 million. We’re out there raising the money, trying to help Collins be successful, but that’s a very difficult race. Georgia should be a Republican state,” he said.

“It’s not a layup. It’s not a free throw. It’s a three-point shot. We’ve got to win. … We have a great candidate, but we’ve got to come together now. And this is the problem. This is why, if you look in the races, like Michigan, right, New Hampshire, these other competitive open seats, you know, we have, where we endorse candidates early, we’re able to build up the nest egg to be able to obliterate the other side and prepare,” he said, noting that Georgia is different because of the late primary.

Ultimately, he said, the seat is winnable, but it is “going to take a lot of work.”

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