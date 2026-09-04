An illegal alien is accused of killing a woman and her daughter in a drunk driving crash in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Jose Antonio Caballero-Nolasco, a 32-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested and charged with two counts of negligent vehicular manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide with alcohol as a factor.

According to police, on August 29 in Montgomery County, Caballero-Nolasco was allegedly driving drunk when he began driving the wrong way on Interstate 270 and crashed head-on into a vehicle with four occupants.

Two of the occupants, 46-year-old Musammat Shamima Begum and her 23-year-old daughter Areebah Jahin, died in the crash. The crash also left Shamima Begum’s 8-year-old daughter with critical injuries.

“This illegal alien has been charged after a drunk-driving crash that killed a woman and her daughter and injured two others, including an 8-year-old girl, in Montgomery County, Maryland,” Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement:

This tragedy was completely avoidable. Musammat Shamima Begum and Areebah Jahin should still be alive. ICE has lodged a detainer asking officials in Maryland to commit to not releasing this killer back onto our streets. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their family, and for a swift recovery for those who were injured. [Emphasis added]

Caballero-Nolasco remains incarcerated at the Montgomery County Detention Center. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged a detainer against the illegal alien, seeking custody if he is released from jail at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.