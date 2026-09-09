‘I’m a Common-Sense Democrat’: Fetterman Makes Surprise Appearance at GOP Convention

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) crossed party lines Wednesday to address Republicans at the GOP’s midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, saying that he stands with America and rejects socialism.

Fetterman addressed a room full of Republicans at the GOP’s midterm convention, describing himself as a “common-sense Democrat” who rejects socialism and anti-American extremism.

In a video message played at the convention, Fetterman acknowledged that he was speaking to a Republican audience despite belonging to the opposing party.

“A big room of Republicans in Dallas. Yes, I’m Senator John Fetterman, Pennsylvania. Yes, I’m a Democrat,” Fetterman said.

“Why am I here talking to you today? Because, well, I’m a common-sense Democrat,” he continued. “I’m always going to stand with America. I’m always going to reject the extremes in socialism and that anti-American way of life.”

Fetterman then praised Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) and introduced the Republican senator to the crowd, putting their bipartisan friendship on display.

“Dave McCormick is the kind of senator that gets the job done, and he’s going to fight for Pennsylvania. I’m proud to count him as my friend. Right back over my shoulder, that’s the iconic U.S. steel mill, and that’s exactly the kind of thing that will work together and will work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley,” Fetterman added.

“I have this opportunity to introduce this great American, a great senator, and yes he’s in a different party, but I’m proud to count him as my great friend.”

Their friendship developed after a bitter 2024 Senate campaign. Fetterman supported Democrat Sen. Bob Casey, raised money for him, and criticized McCormick as an outsider from Connecticut. After McCormick defeated Casey, however, Fetterman said he was ready to leave the campaign fight behind and work with Pennsylvania’s new Republican senator.

The two began building a personal relationship soon after McCormick took office. Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, met McCormick and his wife, Dina, for dinner in Pittsburgh, where the senators discussed how they could work together for Pennsylvania. Their relationship has since grown close enough that Fetterman said last month he would not campaign against McCormick.

Despite his frequent clashes with fellow Democrats and his video appearance before Republicans, Fetterman made clear in July that he has no plans to leave the Democratic Party. He said his positions on abortion, LGBTQ issues, and labor would not fit within the Republican Party, even though he breaks with Democrats on issues such as Israel.

“I don’t think that Republican Party wants a pro-choice, pro-gay, trans communities, federal union, and you look at my voting record…I disagree with my party on some issues, like Israel, for example,” Fetterman said. “But you know, I am a Democrat, and if someone is frustrated in the Democratic Party, I would be frustrated with someone like Bernie Sanders.”