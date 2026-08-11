Fetterman Says He Will Not Campaign Against Dave McCormick

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said he will not campaign against Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) if his fellow Pennsylvania senator seeks reelection in 2030.

Fetterman made clear that his friendship with McCormick would keep him from working to defeat the Republican, though he stopped short of promising an endorsement.

“Well, I would absolutely never move against my friend,” Fetterman told the Washington Examiner.

Fetterman called McCormick a “great guy” before repeating his position.

“I would never, ever move against my friend,” he said.

The pledge marks a change from the 2024 Senate race, when Fetterman backed then-Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) against McCormick. Fetterman raised money for Casey and attacked McCormick during the campaign, including accusing him of being a Connecticut carpetbagger.

McCormick ultimately defeated Casey and joined Fetterman in representing Pennsylvania in the Senate. The relationship between the two senators has changed considerably since that election.

Fetterman suggested soon after McCormick took office that he was willing to put the bitter 2024 Senate campaign behind them and work with his new Republican colleague. Speaking at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January 2025, Fetterman said he and his wife, Gisele, had recently met McCormick and his wife, Dina, for dinner in Pittsburgh and described their conversation as a “great discussion.”

Fetterman said that while he would miss Casey, whom he called a “dear friend,” he looked forward to building a friendship with McCormick and working together on issues affecting their state. He said both senators shared the goal of creating a “better Pennsylvania.”