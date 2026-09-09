Trump: Democrats Blocking Voter ID ‘Have More Bullsh** Than Any Human Beings on the Planet’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Democrats blocking voter ID requirements “have more bullshit than any human beings on the planet,” accusing them of opposing the measures because they want to cheat in elections.

Speaking at the Republicans’ midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, Trump said Democrats have repeatedly come up with excuses for opposing voter ID requirements.

“The only reason they’re fighting us is because they wanna cheat. There’s no other reason. But you have to admit, they’re really good at this stuff. They come up with more excuses,” Trump said.

“They say, ‘It’s important not to have a voter ID because it’s extraordinarily difficult for some people.’ They have more bulls— than any human beings on the planet.”

It was reported in March that Democrats were expected to block the SAVE America Act, which would require photo identification to vote and proof of citizenship to register for federal elections. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said Democrats either opposed the measure because Republicans proposed it or believed illegal voting was benefiting their party.

Democrats denied opposing voter ID outright, arguing instead that the bill’s requirements were too strict and could prevent eligible Americans from voting.

Breitbart News previously reported that Democrat leaders in New York City oppose voter ID laws, yet the city requires applicants to present two forms of identification and a Social Security card to work as paid emergency snow shovelers.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the SAVE America Act “Jim Crow 2.0” and said it would not receive a single Democrat vote in the Senate.