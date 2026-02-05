Chuck Schumer: SAVE Act Requiring ID to Vote ‘Is Jim Crow 2.0’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act was “Jim Crow 2.0.”

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “So, Leader Schumer, this talk about election security has revived discussions of the SAVE Act, which you have said you oppose, Proponents of it say that it’s, you know, to have ID, you have to prove U.S. citizenship to be able to vote. Some of the claims they make, to be clear, are overstated. We know there’s not widespread election fraud, but polling does suggest, there’s a new PewResearch poll that 95 percent of Republicans, but also 71 percent of Democrats, like this idea. So why do you not?”

Schumer said, “It’s Jim Crow 2.0, and I called it Jim Crow 2.0, and the right wing went nuts all over the Internet. That’s because they know it’s true. What they’re trying to do here is the same thing that was done in the South for decades to prevent people of color from voting. For instance, if you change — you’re a woman who got married and changed your last name, you won’t be able to show ID and you’ll be discriminated against. If you can’t find a birth certificate, or a proper ID, you’ll be discriminated against. This is vicious and nasty. And I said to our Republican colleagues, it will not pass the Senate. You will not get a single Democratic vote in the Senate. We’re not reviving Jim Crow all over the country. And when the American people hear what exactly it is doing and what its intent is doing, they’re going to be against it as well.”

