NYC Democrats Require ID to Shovel Snow But Oppose It for Voting

Democrat leaders in New York City oppose voter ID laws but are not above requiring such papers for recruiting people for manual labor.

The New York City Department on Sanitation’s website features a page where residents can apply to become paid “Emergency Snow Shovelers” as a winter storm bears down on the area.

However, the page said applicants must present two photos, “Two original forms of ID, plus copies,” and their Social Security card.

The New York Post reported Saturday that democratic socialist Mayor Zohran Mandani is opposed to requiring people to show identification when voting. When it comes to shoveling snow, it appears he is not against bending the rules.

“The mayor is a member of the NY-chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which vehemently opposes Voter ID law The SAVE Act, deeming it racist,” the Post article read.

The news comes as New York City and other areas of the east coast are bracing for a major winter storm Sunday into Monday, with authorities issuing a blizzard warning, per Breitbart News.

In regard to voter ID, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act was “Jim Crow 2.0,” then blamed the “right wing” for it, according to Breitbart News.

“What they’re trying to do here is the same thing that was done in the South for decades to prevent people of color from voting. For instance, if you change — you’re a woman who got married and changed your last name, you won’t be able to show ID and you’ll be discriminated against. If you can’t find a birth certificate, or a proper ID, you’ll be discriminated against. This is vicious and nasty,” he stated.

The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed the SAVE America Act, with one Democrat voting in favor, UPI reported February 11. The outlet noted it faces a battle in the Senate.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), said, “It’s just common sense. Americans need an ID to drive, to open a bank account, to buy cold medicine [and] to file for government assistance. So, why would voting be any different than that?”

In regard to New Yorkers being required to present ID to shovel snow, Fox News reported “the New York City Board of Elections does not require most registered voters to bring an ID.”