President Donald Trump renewed his endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening, urging Israelis to reelect him in Tuesday’s election with a renewed call to “finish the job” against Iran.

“Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In his renewed endorsement, Trump credited his partnership with Netanyahu for military successes against Iran, citing operations that targeted the regime’s nuclear facilities and devastated its armed forces.

“Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together,” Trump wrote, pointing to Operation Midnight Hammer, which targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, and Operation Epic Fury, the broader U.S. military campaign against the regime.

“Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has No Navy, No Air Force, and both their Military and Economy are in shambles,” he declared.

Trump also pointed to Iran’s economic devastation, claiming inflation had reached 301 percent and crediting the U.S. naval blockade with restricting its oil revenue. He cited the elimination of successive levels of the regime’s military and political leadership.

The president urged Israelis to remember Netanyahu’s record when voting Tuesday, calling him an “outstanding Warrior Prime Minister.”

Trump also invoked Iran’s longstanding threats against Israel and the United States, declaring that the chants of “Death to America, Death to Israel” could no longer be tolerated.

The renewed endorsement followed private appeals from Netanyahu for additional public support, according to a report Sunday by Axios.

Citing a U.S. source familiar with the conversations, the report said Netanyahu spoke with Trump twice over the preceding three days, asking him to reinforce his endorsement and suggesting language for additional statements of support.

Netanyahu’s Likud party denied the report, with spokeswoman Neta Molcho saying the prime minister had not requested campaign support from Trump, either recently or before last Sunday’s endorsement.

Trump’s latest appeal echoed his endorsement from last Sunday, when he warned that Iran had already been devastated militarily and financially and that the United States and Israel would “soon finish the job” unless Tehran rapidly changed course.

Trump also warned that Netanyahu’s defeat could leave the United States to confront Iran without the Israeli leader he considers an essential partner.

“If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so,” Trump wrote.

Netanyahu responded to last Sunday’s endorsement by declaring, “Together we will complete the mission!”

The renewed endorsement comes as Trump considers whether to negotiate with Tehran or launch another round of military strikes.

“Do I make a deal with them or do I finish them off? That’s the only question,” Trump said Sunday during an interview on Fox News.

Final polls ahead of Tuesday’s election showed neither Netanyahu’s coalition nor the opposition bloc reaching the 61 seats required for a majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament.

Earlier Sunday, Netanyahu released a campaign video featuring an AI-generated image of a nuclear explosion over Tel Aviv, warning of a potential “second Holocaust” if Iran were allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

During a visit to an Israeli Arrow missile-defense battery Sunday, Netanyahu also warned that Iran and its proxies might attempt attacks to disrupt Tuesday’s election, citing Israeli intelligence.

Netanyahu warned Tehran against testing Israel, threatening a devastating response to any attempted attack.

Israelis head to the polls Tuesday, leaving the impact of Trump’s renewed endorsement of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister an open question.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.