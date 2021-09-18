Afghan Survivors of Failed U.S. Drone Strike: Sorry Is ‘Not Enough’

Afghan survivors of the failed U.S. drone strike that killed 10 innocent civilians, including seven children, say “sorry” is not enough and are demanding accountability.

On Friday, U.S. Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie admitted that the man targeted in the drone strike was aid worker Zemari Ahmadi, who had no connections with ISIS or the terrorist attack in August that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers. The strike killed nine other people, including seven children, who were running up to Zemari’s truck as he pulled into the driveway.

“The strike was a tragic mistake,” McKenzie told reporters on Friday following an investigation.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin offered his “deepest condolences” to the surviving family members.

“I offer my deepest condolences to surviving family members of those who were killed,” Austin said.

“We apologize, and we will endeavor to learn from this horrible mistake,” he added.

Ahmadi’s brother, Emal, whose 3-year-old daughter died in the attack, told the Associated Press on Saturday that sorry is not enough and demanded accountability.

“That is not enough for us to say sorry,” said Ahmadi. “The U.S.A. should find the person who did this.”

According to CBS News, Ahmadi’s brother said they will seek “financial compensation for their losses and demanded that several members of the family be relocated to a third country, without specifying which country.”

Emal expressed frustration with the U.S. for taking weeks to apologize and acknowledge his brother as an innocent victim. Though he appreciated the apology, he demanded the United States punish the man who carried out the strike.

“I want him punished by the U.S.A,” said Emal.