A single mother, who is a disabled military veteran, is lauding her six-year-old daughter for springing into action and following their emergency plan when the child discovered she had collapsed on the floor.

Watch Below:

The veteran, who goes by Dejaa on TikTok, said she suddenly collapsed while getting ready to take her daughter to school on March 14.

“I am a disabled military veteran, and I receive ongoing treatment through the VA for injuries I sustained during my military service, and one of my medications that I had taken Sunday night had quickly dehydrated me and rapidly dropped my blood pressure,” Dejaa said in a March 20 TikTok video.

“I felt awful Monday morning, and as a single mom, I had to do what I had to do, and I was getting my daughter to school on time, and I was just going to sleep it off when I got home,” she continued.

Dejaa said she went to warm the car as it was cold that morning. After starting the car, she was on her way to go lay down to combat her dizziness before taking her daughter to school when she fell to the floor. “When I collapsed, I did hit my head really hard, and it knocked me unconscious,” she said.

Dejaa said her six-year-old daughter Jordan heard the crash and came downstairs to find her mother on the floor.

“At that point, I mean, she sprang into action. She followed through with the emergency plan that we had developed before. She went ahead and contacted my mother first, and she contacted EMS,” Dejaa recounted.

Heart racing surveillance footage, shared in a March 18 TikTok video that has tallied 6.4 million views, shows the six-year-old peering out the window while Dejaa is unconscious on the floor.

The TikTok then cuts to Ring Doorbell footage which shows little Jordan running out to her mailbox to confirm her address for dispatchers. In the following video cut, a fire truck arrives. Dejaa’s mother is then seen sprinting to the front door and appears to open it so first responders can gain entry to the home.

“The other thing is that my best friend, who is also a deputy in this jurisdiction, she heard the call come through on her radio and she also rushed to get here to help,” Dejaa said.

“I was truly blessed in this situation to not only still have my daughter home, but thank god I had not made it behind of a wheel of a car, and on top of that, my Mom does live close, which is why I’ve always instructed her to contact my mother first,” Dejaa said.

The veteran has a message for all parents: have an emergency plan.

“The reason I shared this video is solely to promote awareness…talk to your kids and make sure you have a safety plan in place, I mean, it can be life-changing.”

In another TikTok, she explained that she began prepping her daughters for emergency situations “as soon as those little fingers started swiping through my phone.”

She emphasized working to develop situational awareness through games and even homemade songs.