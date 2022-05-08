Missing Alabama Corrections Official Vicky White, 56, stayed at a hotel the night before authorities say she helped inmate Casey White, 38, escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on April 29.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage showing Vicky White at the counter of a Quality Inn hotel in Florence, Alabama, the morning of Casey White’s escape from prison, WSFA reported. She stayed at the hotel on the two nights leading up to her and Casey’s disappearance. Though they share a last name, Vicky and Casey are not related.

The footage is from 6:30 a.m., and the hotel is located near the mall where authorities say the two switched vehicles minutes after Vicky helped Casey escape the detention center, NewsNation reported.

Vicky used to live next to her mother before selling her home for well below market value last month, as Breitbart News noted, citing reports. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told NewsNation he thinks the corrections director stayed at the Quality Inn instead of her mother’s home because “she didn’t want to face her mother that morning knowing she was going to leave.”

Witnesses reported spotting Vicky at a department store and adult store leading up to her and Casey’s disappearance, News Nation noted in another article. When reporter Brian Entin with the outlet asked employees at the department store about a potential sighting, they told him they were not able to comment. Similarly, a worker at the adult store would not say whether Vicky was a customer, submitting that her lawyer advised her not to discuss the topic.

On Friday, The U.S. Marshal Service (USMS) confirmed that the 2007 Ford Edge that Casey and Vicky were believed to have fled in was located in Williamson County, Tennessee, about two hours north of Florence. At a Friday press conference shared on YouTube by AL.com, Singleton said that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of the vehicle at 1:50 p.m. on April 29, the same day Vicky and Casey vanished. The car was subsequently towed at 2:37 p.m., almost an hour before the LCSO realized that the pair was missing. He said employees with the tow company must have realized they had possession of the vehicle after seeing media reports about Vicky and Casey and the car, prompting them to reach out to the WCSO.

Singleton noted they abandoned the vehicle on a county road “in the middle of nowhere” about three hours and fifty minutes after leaving Florence, adding that law enforcement is “assuming” that they ran into mechanical issues based on the circumstances surrounding the abandonment. Singleton said there was an attempt to spray paint the car.

“We’re sort of back to square one as far as a vehicle description right now,” Singleton pointed out, adding that authorities are looking into reports of stolen vehicles in the Williamson County area.

Vicky, who was set to retire the day she disappeared with Casey, withdrew some $90,000 from multiple banks in the weeks leading up to the April 29 incident, Singleton said Friday. At first, it was unclear if Vicky was kidnapped by Casey or if she facilitated his escape, but Singleton confirmed on May 2 that authorities “know for sure she did participate” in his escape, according to a press conference streamed by WHNT. A warrant has since been issued for arrest on the charge of “permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree,” Breitbart News reported.

NewsNation spoke to Tyson Johnson, a former LCSO employee who was Vicky’s subordinate for seven years. Johnson, who claims he was wrongfully fired, told the outlet that Vicky is sly and cunning.

“Honestly, I don’t think she will be found. She is calculated enough that she has thought this entire thing through,” he explained. “She definitely outsmarted the sheriff. She outsmarted the administrator of the jail.”

When asked if Vicky was “one step ahead of law enforcement” at Friday’s press conference, Singelton said it is “a very calculated plan.”

The USMS said Casey White is 6’9, approximately 330 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a number of tattoos, pictured below.

NEW INFO IN INMATE ESCAPE CASE: US Marshals released photos of escaped inmate #CaseyWhite's tattoos. Marshals say they believe Casey's tattoos include some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang "Southern Brotherhood." pic.twitter.com/lZgQHYVeXK — Emileigh Forrester (@EmileighTV) May 5, 2022

Vicki White is 5’5, around 145 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes. She is said to have a “waddling gait,” the USMS said.