Tree Trimmer Dies After Falling into Wood Chipper in Northern California

A tree trimmer was killed after he fell into a wood chipper in Menlo Park, California, on Tuesday.

According to police, the horrifying accident occurred around 12:50 p.m. at the 900 block of Peggy Lane.

Peggy Lane road closure update: Police respond to an industrial incident resulting in death https://t.co/zKESleIUbF — Menlo Park PD (@MenloParkPD) October 11, 2022

When officers responded, the man was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained in the accident.

Police noted that the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health would be investigating the worker’s death.

“Cal/OSHA has up to six month[s] to determine if there was a safety issue at the work site and to issue any citations,” according to CBS News.

KTVU reported that the worker was employed by the arboricultural firm S.P. McClenahan, a division of Bartlett Tree Experts.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and will not be made public until San Mateo County Coroner’s Office notifies the next of kin.

Police closed the area following the incident, and it will remain closed until the investigation is completed. Authorities released no additional details.

Menlo Park is located approximately 25 miles south of San Francisco and around 20 miles north of San Jose.

