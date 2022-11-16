Driver Plows into Group of L.A. County Sheriff’s Recruits, Several Injured

Hannah Bleau

Several individuals are injured after a vehicle plowed into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruits, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in the Whittier area as the recruits engaged in a training exercise.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Recruit class assigned to the STAR Explore Training Academy, Whittier, were struck by a moving vehicle at approximately 6:26 am on the 10600 block of Mills Avenue during their run while on training,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement, confirming “multiple injuries.”
Victims were taken to local hospitals, although the sheriff’s department was unable to detail the severity of the injuries at the time of its initial update.
“The vehicle’s driver that struck the recruits was detained pending further investigation. There is no additional information available at this time. We pray for the recovery of all the recruits,” the sheriff’s office added.

There are varying reports on how many victims were struck by the driver, but an ABC News report asserts that 22 recruits were injured — five critically.

The driver, according to the report, has been identified as a 22-year-old male who was driving the wrong way. He has reportedly sustained minor injuries.

“It is hard to see, because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career,”  Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher during a news conference.

“And who knows that while you’re training to do that you are actually in harm’s way,” Kelliher added. “So my heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career. I hope that they all have speedy recoveries.”

This story is developing.

