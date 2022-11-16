Driver Plows into Group of L.A. County Sheriff’s Recruits, Several Injured

Several individuals are injured after a vehicle plowed into a group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s recruits, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in the Whittier area as the recruits engaged in a training exercise.
There are varying reports on how many victims were struck by the driver, but an ABC News report asserts that 22 recruits were injured — five critically.
The driver, according to the report, has been identified as a 22-year-old male who was driving the wrong way. He has reportedly sustained minor injuries.
“It is hard to see, because these young people are getting ready to go put themselves in the line of danger in their career,” Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher during a news conference.
“And who knows that while you’re training to do that you are actually in harm’s way,” Kelliher added. “So my heart goes out to all of them as they pursue this career. I hope that they all have speedy recoveries.”
This story is developing.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.